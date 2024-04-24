INTERVIEW: Daihatsu Aims to Resume Car Development Early

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 24 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Daihatsu Motor Co. aims to resume its development of new vehicle models early within this year, President Masahiro Inoue has said.

Daihatsu's vehicle development has been stopped due to its vehicle test fraud. In a recent interview, Inoue apologized for the scandal again and promised to "take preventive measures step by step to restore users' trust."

Daihatsu will reactivate its headquarters plant in Ikeda, Osaka Prefecture, on May 7, which means that all of its four domestic vehicle plants will go back into operation.

However, its vehicle production is less than 80 pct of the fiscal 2022 level, before the revelation of the fraud. Daihatsu needs to develop new models and improve existing vehicles in order to expand sales.

Inoue said Daihatsu will discuss with its parent, Toyota Motor Corp., by year-end how to divide work between them after the resumption of its vehicle development.

