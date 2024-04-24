Aso, Trump Discuss Japan-U.S. Alliance

Newsfrom Japan

New York, April 23 (Jiji Press)--Former Japanese Prime Minister Taro Aso and former U.S. President Donald Trump discussed the Japan-U.S. alliance when they met in New York on Tuesday, according to sources close to Trump.

They talked about the unwavering importance of the bilateral alliance for military and economic security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region as well as issues related to China and North Korea, the sources said.

Trump welcomed Japan's plan to increase its defense budget and expressed support and praise for Japanese citizens, according to the sources.

Through the meeting, Aso, currently vice president of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, apparently hoped to build a favorable relationship with Trump in preparation for his possible win in the U.S. presidential election in November.

The former Japanese prime minister arrived at Trump Tower in Manhattan shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday and showed a smile when Trump greeted him at the lobby.

