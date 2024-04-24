IHI Subsidiary Tampers Engine Fuel Economy Data

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 24 (Jiji Press)--Japanese heavy machinery maker IHI Corp. said Wednesday its engine subsidiary has falsified fuel economy data mostly for ship engines.

On a confirmation basis, the misconduct has taken place since 2003, involving 4,215 ship engines and 146 industrial engines, such as for power generation, produced at IHI Power Systems Co.'s plants in Niigata and Gunma Prefectures.

Those engines account for more than 80 pct of ship engines and over 20 pct of industrial engines shipped during the 10-year period.

Meanwhile, actual fuel efficiency of 2,169 of the ship engines and 134 of the industrial engines in question have met customer requirements, IHI also said, adding that no accidents caused by the data falsification have been reported so far.

“We take the problem seriously, as it calls our foundation as a manufacturer into question,” Hideo Morita, IHI’s senior executive officer, told a press conference.

