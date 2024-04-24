Japan Ruling Bloc Delays Proposal on Political Funds Law

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 24 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling parties Wednesday affirmed that they will give up their initial plan to compile their proposal on a bill designed to revise the political funds control law by the end of this week.

At a meeting of their secretaries-general and parliamentary affairs chiefs, the Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito agreed to adopt their draft bill after the country's Golden Week holiday period from later this week until early May.

At a separate meeting of their working-level officials, the two parties later agreed on a plan to oblige lawmakers to prepare a document confirming that there are no errors in their political funds statements and to create penalties for those who fail to do this.

The ruling camp was set to adopt its proposal this week, but Komeito called for discussing the matter carefully, and the LDP accepted the request.

The proposal is being considered in response to a high-profile slush funds scandal involving LDP factions, in which kickbacks were paid to some faction members by using revenues from fundraising parties without reporting them in political funds statements.

