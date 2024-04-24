2 Burned Bodies Found in Tochigi Confirmed to Be Tokyo Couple

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 24 (Jiji Press)--Police said Wednesday that two burned bodies found near a river in the town of Nasu, Tochigi Prefecture, eastern Japan, last week have been confirmed to be those of a couple from Tokyo's Chiyoda Ward.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department said that DNA tests confirmed that the unidentified body of a woman was Sachiko Takarajima, 56, the wife of Ryutaro, 55, who had been identified earlier as the other victim.

The husband ran several drinking and eating establishments in Tokyo's Ueno area, as well as other businesses.

On Sunday, Ryoken Hirayama, 25, was arrested for allegedly damaging the bodies. He had turned himself in to the police, saying that he may have been involved in the case.

According to informed sources, Hirayama has told the police that he had been ordered by a "certain individual" to dispose of the bodies and asked two acquaintances to handle the matter.

