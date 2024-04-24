5.0-Magnitude Quake Occurs near Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 24 (Jiji Press)--An earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 5.0 struck areas near Tokyo on Wednesday night, measuring up to 4 on the country’s seismic intensity scale.

The intensity level of 4, the sixth highest on the 10-level scale, was observed in Mito, the capital of Ibaraki Prefecture, the town of Ichikai, Tochigi Prefecture, and the city of Noda, Chiba Prefecture

The quake occurred at a depth of about 60 kilometers in the northern part of Ibaraki at around 8:40 p.m., according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

