Dollar Hits 155 Yen for 1st Time in 34 Years in London

London, April 24 (Jiji Press)--The dollar rose above 155 yen for the first time since June 1990 in London trading Wednesday, backed by yen selling fueled by speculation over the gap between Japanese and U.S. interest rates.

The greenback’s climb came as currency traders were wary of a possible yen-buying market intervention by Japanese authorities.

At 1:25 p.m., the dollar was quoted at 154.93-155.03 yen, up 0.18 yen from 4 p.m. Tuesday.

