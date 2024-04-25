Russia Vetoes U.N. Resolution on Nuke Nonproliferation in Space

Newsfrom Japan

New York, April 24 (Jiji Press)--Russia on Wednesday vetoed a U.N. Security Council resolution jointly submitted by Japan and the United States to prevent U.N. member states from placing nuclear weapons in outer space.

Thirteen of the 15 Security Council member countries voted for the resolution, while China abstained.

According to U.S. media reports, Russia is developing nuclear weapons to attack satellites. Russia has denied the allegations, but blocking the adoption of the resolution raises serious doubts, a senior U.S. government official said.

The resolution would have reaffirmed the obligation in the Outer Space Treaty, which came into effect in 1967, not to place nuclear arms or other weapons of mass destruction in outer space. Its draft also called for a ban on the development of nuclear weapons designed to be placed in orbit around Earth.

The treaty has been ratified by more than 100 countries including the Security Council's five permanent members of the United States, Britain, France, China and Russia.

