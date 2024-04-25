China Coast Guard Ship Enters Japanese Waters off Senkakus

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., April 25 (Jiji Press)--A China Coast Guard ship intruded into Japanese waters off the Senkaku Islands in Okinawa Prefecture on Thursday.

According to the Japan Coast Guard's 11th regional headquarters in Naha, the capital of the southernmost Japan prefecture, the vessel entered the waters from south-southwest of Minamikojima in the Senkaku chain around 3:55 a.m.

As the Chinese ship attempted to approach a Japanese fishing boat operating in the area, a Japan Coast Guard patrol ship secured the safety of the boat and warned the Chinese to leave the waters.

This is the first intrusion by a Chinese official ship into Japanese waters off the Senkaku Islands since April 12 and the 11th this year.

The Japanese-administered islands in the East China Sea are claimed by China, where they are known as Diaoyu.

