Japan to Increase Benefits for Crime Victims' Families

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 25 (Jiji Press)--Japan's National Police Agency disclosed a plan Thursday to increase the minimum amount of state benefits paid to bereaved families of crime victims.

Under the plan to revise the benefit system, the minimum amount will be raised from 3.2 million yen to 10.6 million yen in principle. The NPA aims to carry out the revision in June after seeking public comments.

In June last year, the government decided to consider raising benefits for bereaved families substantially as many such people have not received enough compensation from perpetrators.

This year, an expert panel of the NPA recommended on April 16 that the state benefits be increased.

Benefits for bereaved families are calculated based mainly on the income of victims before the incident and their age.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]