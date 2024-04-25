Asahi Kasei to Build 180-B.-Yen Plant in Canada

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 25 (Jiji Press)--Japanese chemical maker Asahi Kasei Corp. said Thursday that it will build a plant in Canada to manufacture separators, a key insulating component of lithium ion batteries for electric vehicles, in a joint investment with Japan's Honda Motor Co. worth 180 billion yen.

The plant is expected to operate from fiscal 2027 and primarily supply separators for Honda's EVs. The Development Bank of Japan will also invest in the business.

Asahi Kasei President Koshiro Kudo said at a press conference he is confident that the business will be profitable as there is ample room for growth in North America.

In recent years, sales of Hipore, a wet insulation material made by Asahi Kasei, have fallen since the product's uptake for automotive applications has been slow. The company aims to recover sales in North America, where the shift to EVs is proceeding rapidly, eyeing expanding demand for separators linked to the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, which promotes decarbonization.

Asahi Kasei will consider having the new plant supply separators to other companies as well if demand is strong. The firm targets sales of 160 billion yen in the separator business in fiscal 2031 and is contemplating additional investment.

