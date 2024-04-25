Princess Aiko Visits Emperor Showa's Mausoleum
Tokyo, April 25 (Jiji Press)--Princess Aiko, the only child of Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, visited the mausoleums of Emperor Showa and his wife, Empress Kojun, in a western Tokyo suburb Thursday.
In her first solo visit to the tombs in the Musashi Imperial Mausolea Grounds in Hachioji, the 22-year-old princess reported that she has graduated from Gakushuin University and started working for the Japanese Red Cross Society.
Dressed in gray, she offered a "tamagushi" ritual offering at and bowed to each mausoleum.
She last visited the tombs in July 2014 together with her parents after entering Gakushuin Girls' Junior High School.
