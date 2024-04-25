FY 2023 Passengers at Narita Airport Soar 72 Pct

Newsfrom Japan

Narita, Chiba Pref., April 25 (Jiji Press)--The overall passenger count at Narita International Airport, near Tokyo, in fiscal 2023 jumped 72 pct from the previous year to 35,259,433, the airport's operator said Thursday.

In the year that ended in March, the number of foreign passengers on international flights, in particular, spiraled up 2.7-fold to a fresh record high of 17,891,912.

"Air travel demand fully recovered in fiscal 2023, thanks to the complete removal of (COVID-19) border measures last May," Narita International Airport Corp. President Akihiko Tamura told a news conference.

In March alone, the number of non-Japanese international passengers using the airport in Chiba Prefecture was also an all-time high, at 1,801,527, up 43 pct from a year earlier.

"Demand remained bullish for short-haul flights within Asia," Tamura said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]