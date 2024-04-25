Overtourism Prompts Town to Block View of Mt. Fuji

Newsfrom Japan

Fujikawaguchiko, Yamanashi Pref., April 25 (Jiji Press)--Fed up with flooding visitors’ bad behavior, a town in Yamanashi Prefecture, west of Tokyo, will erect a huge black screen to block the view of Mount Fuji.

Following local residents’ complaints, the Fujikawaguchiko town government decided to set up the screen--2.5 meters high and 20 meters wide--to prevent tourists from taking pictures of the beautiful mountain looming behind a convenience store.

According to town officials, the Mount Fuji-viewing spot has been swamped by travelers including many foreigners for recent years, with dozens of outsiders always there for snapping photos.

They litter, smoke, occupy the sidewalk and park illegally, locals complain.

Some even climb on the roof of a nearby dental clinic or sell things on its property.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]