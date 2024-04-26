Kishida to Back Emerging Nations Joining OECD during Upcoming Trip

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 26 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is expected to show support for moves among emerging nations to join the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development during his upcoming trip to France, Brazil and Paraguay.

Kishida will visit the three countries from Wednesday to May 6. He is set to meet with their leaders in hopes of boosting cooperation between Japan and the countries.

The OECD currently consists of 38 nations, mostly developed economies. The United States and European countries account for 28 of them. Japan and South Korea are the only two East Asian members, while there are no members from Southeast Asia.

This year marks the 60th anniversary of Japan joining the OECD. The Asian nation also serves as chair of a two-day OECD ministerial council meeting to be held from Thursday. Kishida will deliver a keynote speech at the meeting.

In his speech, Kishida plans to welcome moves by Indonesia and Thailand to join the OECD and stress the need for the Paris-based group to add more members and partners in order to maintain and bolster the economic order.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]