8 Japan Automakers' Domestic Output Up 8.2 Pct in FY 2023

Tokyo, April 25 (Jiji Press)--Combined domestic vehicle production of eight major Japanese automakers in fiscal 2023 stood at 8.27 million units, up 8.2 pct from the previous year, according to data released by the companies on Thursday.

The fiscal 2023 total still failed to reach levels around 9 million units before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Seven of the eight companies posted production increases, reflecting the post-pandemic recovery in demand and the easing of semiconductor shortages.

Daihatsu Motor Co.'s production plunged 28.6 pct to 620,000 units, as it suspended all four of its domestic assembly plants in December due to its vehicle testing scandal.

Meanwhile, Nissan Motor Co.'s production jumped 21.5 pct to 720,000 units, up for the second straight year, thanks to buoyant SUV sales. Toyota Motor Corp. saw production grow 18.7 pct to 3.3 million units, reflecting an increase in orders, especially for passenger cars.

