Meta's Japan Unit Sued over Fake Social Media Ads

Kobe, April 25 (Jiji Press)--Four people filed a lawsuit Thursday against the Japanese unit of social media operator Meta Platforms Inc., accusing it of failing to block fraudulent advertisements using images and names of famous people.

This is the first time in the country that victims of false social media ads have sued a platform operator, the plaintiffs' proxy said.

The residents of Kobe, Hyogo Prefecture, and other cities in the country filed the suit with Kobe District Court, demanding the company, previously called Facebook Inc., pay damages totaling about 23 million yen.

According to the complaint and other sources, the plaintiffs were swindled out of some 250,000 yen to 21 million yen after accessing ads featuring prominent figures, including businessman Yusaku Maezawa, on Meta's Facebook and Instagram between August and October last year.

Such fake investment ads use celebrities' names and images without permission.

