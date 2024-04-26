Japan, Austria Confirm Close Cooperation over 2025 Osaka Expo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 26 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa and her Austrian counterpart, Alexander Schallenberg, have confirmed close bilateral cooperation for the success of the 2025 World Exposition in Osaka.

In a telephone conversation Thursday, Kamikawa welcomed the Austrian pavilion's groundbreaking ceremony, held April 16. Schallenberg showed his expectations for further development of their countries' relations including in the area of economy.

The two ministers also exchanged opinions about the situations in Ukraine and the Middle East, agreeing to work closely.

