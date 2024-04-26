Honda to Build New EV Hub in Canada

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 26 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Honda Motor Co. plans to establish electric vehicle and EV battery plants in Ontario, eastern Canada.

The automaker Thursday announced plans to build the plants with 15 billion Canadian dollars in investments, including Canadian government subsidies and investments from joint venture partners. Honda is expected to cover some 70 pct of the total.

The company aims to begin EV production there in 2028.

The planned factories will be built near Honda's existing two manufacturing facilities in Alliston.

The new EV plant will have an annual production capacity of about 240,000 units.

