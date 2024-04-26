BOJ Keeps Monetary Policy Intact

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 26 (Jiji Press)--The Bank of Japan decided to keep its monetary policy unchanged at a two-day Policy Board meeting that ended Friday, after a major shift in March.

The nine members of the board voted unanimously to maintain the policy of guiding the unsecured overnight call rate to around zero to 0.1 pct.

In a statement released after the meeting, the central bank did not mention the amount of its Japanse government bond purchases conducted under its monetary policy. Last month's statement said the BOJ would continue buying JGBs at basically the same amount as before, or around 6 trillion yen per month.

In its latest quarterly Outlook for Economic Activity and Prices report, adopted at the Policy Board meeting, the BOJ said that if underlying inflation increases, it "will adjust the degree of monetary accommodation, while it anticipates that accommodative financial conditions will be maintained for the time being."

In the report, the bank raised its growth projection for Japan's core consumer price index to 2.8 pct from the previous forecast of 2.4 pct for fiscal 2024 and to 1.9 pct from 1.8 pct for fiscal 2025.

