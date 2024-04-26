Toyota Picks Indiana as 2nd U.S. EV Production Base

Newsfrom Japan

New York, April 25 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Toyota Motor Corp. said Thursday that it has chosen an Indiana plant as its second production base for electric vehicles in the United States.

The Indiana plant will start building a new battery electric SUV in 2026 after the addition of new production facilities with 1.4 billion dollars in investment.

The model is different from a new three-row battery electric SUV to be built at a Toyota plant in Kentucky.

Currently, the Indiana plant assembles the Highlander and Grand Highlander SUVs.

At the plant, Toyota will add vehicle and battery pack assembly lines. The plant will use lithium-ion batteries to be produced at the company's North Carolina battery plant from 2025.

