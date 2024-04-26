Japanese Princess Kako to Visit Greece

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 26 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government approved a plan Friday for Princess Kako to make an official visit to Greece between May 25 and June 1.

The second daughter of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko will attend a ceremony in Athens to commemorate this year's 125th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Greece.

She is also slated to pay a courtesy call on the Greek president, visit a facility for visually impaired people and participate in an event in the Corfu Museum of Asian Art on the Greek island of Corfu.

The princess is scheduled to leave Japan on May 25 and arrive in the Greek capital in the small hours of the following day local time via London.

She will leave Athens on May 31 and return home June 1 via London.

