Designated Secret Leaks Found at Japan Ground, Maritime SDF

Tokyo, April 26 (Jiji Press)--Leaks of national security-related specially designated secrets have occurred once each at the Japanese Ground and Maritime Self-Defense Forces, the Defense Ministry said Friday.

In the cases, SDF personnel not qualified to handle secrets under the designated secrets protection law were exposed to such information. There were no leaks to outside the SDF, the ministry said.

The ministry has punished those involved in the leaks and set up an internal committee to consider recurrence prevention measures.

These were the first confirmed leaks of specially designated secrets since a then MSDF captain, already dismissed on disciplinary grounds, was found in December 2022 to have given information to a retired officer.

The latest revelation shed light on a lack of awareness in the SDF over information security, even as the organization tries to prevent incidents.

