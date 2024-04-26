Kishida to Visit France, 2 S. American Nations

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 26 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will visit France and the two South American countries of Brazil and Paraguay from Wednesday through May 6, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said at a press conference Friday.

In Paris, Kishida plans to give a keynote speech at a ministerial council meeting of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, and hold discussions with French President Emmanuel Macron.

The speech will reflect Kishida's intention to lead discussions to resolve socio-economic challenges for the international community, Hayashi noted.

On his first South American trip as prime minister, Kishida will meet with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, this year's chair of the Group of 20 advanced and emerging economies, and Paraguayan President Santiago Pena.

In Brazil, Kishida is also scheduled to deliver a speech on Japan's Central and South America policy. Paraguay is the only South American nation that has diplomatic ties with Taiwan.

