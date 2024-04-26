NTT Docomo to Promote Maeda to CEO

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 26 (Jiji Press)--NTT Docomo Inc. plans to promote Senior Executive Vice President Yoshiaki Maeda to president and CEO, people familiar with the matter said Friday.

It will be the first time for an executive who started working outside NTT Docomo to take the helm of the Japanese wireless operator. Maeda, a 54-year-old former employee at Recruit Co., moved to NTT Docomo in 2000.

Motoyuki Ii, 65, the current president and CEO, will step aside to the post of consultant.

At NTT Docomo, Maeda worked on projects related to "i-mode" mobile internet services and oversaw non-telecommunications operations. He became senior executive vice president in June 2022.

The change of CEO comes as NTT Docomo aims to boost profitability in areas including finance and payments and entertainment.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]