ANA Logs Record Net Profit on Brisk Travel Demand

Tokyo, April 26 (Jiji Press)--Japanese airline ANA Holdings Inc. said Friday it posted a record consolidated net profit for the year through last month, helped by increased passenger volume for both domestic and international routes amid brisk travel demand.

ANA’s net profit jumped 75.6 pct from the previous year to 157 billion yen, showing a sharp recovery from huge pandemic-era losses. Its operating profit also hit a record, surging 73.2 pct to 207.9 billion yen.

Revenue rose 20.4 pct to 2,055.9 billion yen. ANA’s All Nippon Airways unit saw revenue from international flights grow 68.0 pct to 728.1 billion yen, exceeding for the first time its revenue from domestic flights, which soared 21.8 pct to 644.9 billion yen.

For the year that started this month, ANA expects its revenue to rise 6.5 pct to a record 2.19 trillion yen.

Still, the company’s operating profit is projected to drop 18.2 pct to 170 billion yen and its net profit is forecast to dive 30.0 pct to 110 billion yen, chiefly reflecting smaller cuts in airport usage fees that were introduced as part of pandemic relief measures.

