ANA Logs Record Operating Profit

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 26 (Jiji Press)--ANA Holdings Inc. on Friday posted a record consolidated operating profit of 207.9 billion yen for the year through last month as the Japanese airline saw higher passenger volume for both domestic and international routes on the back of brisk travel demand.

The company posted a 73.2 pct increase in operating profit from the previous year, underlining its recovery from pandemic-era huge losses. The previous record operating profit of 165 billion yen was posted in the year ended in March 2019, before the pandemic.

Revenue rose 20.4 pct to 2,055.9 billion yen.

International flights benefitted from an increase in the number of visitors to Japan as well as resumptions of suspended routes. Strong travel demand also boosted domestic operations.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]