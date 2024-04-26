BOJ to Hike Rate If Underlying Inflation Rises toward 2 Pct: Ueda

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 26 (Jiji Press)--Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said Friday that the central bank "will raise its policy interest rate if the country's underlying inflation rate rises toward 2 pct."

At a press conference held after the BOJ's two-day policy-setting meeting through the same day, Ueda indicated that the yen's depreciation may be a factor when the bank makes a monetary policy decision if there is a significant impact on inflation that cannot be ignored.

The yen's ongoing weakness "has had no major impact on underlying inflation so far," he said.

Meanwhile, the governor declined to comment on the timing of the BOJ starting to reduce its purchases of Japanese government bonds.

At the policy meeting, there was no particular opposition to the BOJ keeping its JGB purchases at about 6 trillion yen per month, Ueda said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]