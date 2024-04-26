Oriental Land Logs Record Annual Net Profit

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 26 (Jiji Press)--Oriental Land Co., the operator of the Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks, on Friday posted a record consolidated net profit for the year through last month, driven by an increased number of visitors.

Net profit jumped 48.9 pct from the previous year to 120.2 billion yen. Operating profit climbed 48.8 pct to a record 165.4 billion yen. Revenue also hit a record, rising 28 pct to 618.4 billion yen.

The number of visitors gained 24.5 pct thanks to 40-year anniversary events. Revenue per visitor was boosted by increased sales of high-priced tickets under dynamic pricing that allows prices to be adjusted flexibly.

The company forecasts higher profits and revenue for the year that stared this month, in part helped by the opening of the new Fantasy Springs area at Tokyo DisneySea in June 2024.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]