264 Victims Mourned on 30th Anniv. of China Airlines Crash in Japan

Kasugai, Aichi Pref., April 27 (Jiji Press)--A memorial ceremony has been held in Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, for the 264 victims of the 1994 China Airlines plane crash in Japan.

On Friday, the 30th anniversary of the crash, the ceremony was held at a memorial facility in the city of Kasugai, near Nagoya Airport, where the plane from Taipei failed to land.

The crash, in which the remaining seven of the 271 passengers and crew members were severely injured, was the second deadliest in Japan after the 1985 crash of a Japan Airlines jumbo jet that killed 520 people.

At the ceremony, participants, including the head of China Airlines' Nagoya branch, as well as bereaved relatives from Japan and Taiwan, offered a silent prayer at 8:15 p.m., when the accident occurred 30 years ago.

"Thirty years have passed, and I clearly remember what happened that day," Mitsuo Sakai, 69, a representative of the bereaved families, said in a speech.

