LDP Submits Opinion on Shrinking Imperial Family

Tokyo, April 26 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party submitted to both chambers of the country's parliament Friday its opinion supporting as "necessary" two government proposals to secure a sufficient number of Imperial Family members.

LDP Vice President Taro Aso and Secretary-General Toshimitsu Motegi handed the party's findings over to House of Representatives Speaker Fukushiro Nukaga and House of Councillors President Hidehisa Otsuji.

Nukaga said talks will be held on how to resolve the issue of the shrinking Imperial Family among representatives from parliamentary groups including Komeito, the LDP's coalition partner, and opposition parties. Komeito and each opposition party have already come up with their own opinions.

In 2021, a government expert panel presented the two options of allowing female members to retain their Imperial Family status after marriage and of allowing male members in the paternal line of former Imperial Family branches to be adopted into the family.

The panel also proposed that male Imperial Family descendants in the paternal line be added to the family through legislation, in case that the two measures fail to work efficiently.

