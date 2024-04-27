Arrested Man Says Received Over 10 M. Yen for Dumping Bodies in Tochigi

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 27 (Jiji Press)--The man arrested over the discovery of the burned bodies of a Tokyo couple in the town of Nasu, Tochigi Prefecture, has suggested that he received more than 10 million yen from a person who told him to dispose of the bodies, informed sources said.

Ryoken Hirayama, 25, who is suspected of damaging the bodies of company executive Ryutaro Takarajima, then 55, and his wife, Sachiko, then 56, also said he shared the money with two acquaintances whom he asked to dispose of the bodies, according to the sources.

However, since a large amount of money that is a possible reward for dumping the bodies has been found in the suspect's home or bank account, the joint investigation headquarters of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department and the Tochigi prefectural police department is carefully examining his statements.

Hirayama has been changing his statements, the sources said. He initially said he met with the two acquaintances after the incident and discussed whether they should turn themselves in. But he later said that he could not contact the two, and then that he could only contact one of them.

The victims were found dead aound 6:50 a.m. on April 16. They are believed to have come into contact with the two possible perpetrators around midnight on April 15 at a vacant Tokyo house managed by the couple, the sources said.

