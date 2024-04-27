JAL Cancels Int'l Flight due to Captain's Drinking

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 27 (Jiji Press)--Japan Airlines has canceled a flight from Dallas to Tokyo after its captain got drunk at a hotel in the U.S. city and was warned by local police.

The flight was scheduled to depart at 11:05 a.m. local time Wednesday with 157 passengers. Many of the ticket holders were transferred to an American Airlines flight.

According to JAL, the 49-year-old male captain arrived in Dallas on Monday morning.

He drank alcohol with other crew members at a restaurant from around 6 p.m. on the same day and continued drinking after returning to the hotel.

The hotel warned him about the noise, and he stopped drinking. But it called police at around 2 a.m. Tuesday as he shouted.

