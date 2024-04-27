Japan Emperor, Empress to Visit Britain in June

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 27 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako are making preparations to visit Britain as state guests in late June, the Imperial Household Agency said Saturday.

It will be the first trip to Britain by the Imperial couple since they attended the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022.

The upcoming visit will be the second full overseas visit by the couple since the Emperor’s accession to the throne in 2019, after their trip to Indonesia last year.

The Emperor and the Empress were slated to visit Britain in 2020 at the invitation of Queen Elizabeth II, but that was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this year, King Charles III invited the couple again to Britain, according to the agency.

