Kishida Vows to Maintain Inflation-Beating Wage Growth

Tokyo, April 27 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida expressed his determination to maintain inflation-beating wage growth at a May Day event in Tokyo on Saturday.

"We will definitely have wage hikes that outpace inflation take root next year and beyond," Kishida said at the May Day central convention of the Japanese Trade Union Confederation, or Rengo.

The prime minister was booed by some in the audience, including those who urged him to "go home."

Kishida attended the annual May Day rally for the second straight year. Last year, he became the first sitting prime minister to attend the event since Shinzo Abe did so in 2014.

For this year's "shunto" labor-management negotiations in the country, the prime minister held three meetings of a government-labor-management panel.

