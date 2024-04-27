Japan Union Members Reaffirm Solidarity for Better Livelihoods

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 27 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese Trade Union Confederation, or Rengo, held an annual May Day rally in Tokyo's Yoyogi Park on Saturday, reaffirming that union members and others will work together to improve workers' livelihoods.

The 95th May Day central convention came after this year's "shunto" spring labor-management negotiations resulted in high wage increases.

"I am very encouraged that the trend of wage increases, which is much stronger than last year, has been achieved," Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said in a speech. He attended the event for the second consecutive year.

"Let's make proper reflection of labor and other costs in prices a common business practice," Rengo President Tomoko Yoshino said.

About 28,800 people participated in the May Day event, according to organizers.

