Chinese Vessels Enter Japanese Waters off Senkakus for 3rd Day

Naha, Okinawa Pref., April 27 (Jiji Press)--Two Chinese coast guard vessels entered Japanese waters off the Senkaku Islands in Okinawa Prefecture on Saturday, marking the third straight day of such an intrusion and the 13th such incident this year.

As the Chinese vessels moved to approach a Japanese ship sailing in the waters, a patrol vessel of the Japan Coast Guard secured the safety of the Japanese ship and warned the Chinese vessels to leave the waters.

According to the 11th Regional Coast Guard Headquarters in Naha, the capital of Okinawa, the two Chinese vessels entered Japanese waters at around 5:15 a.m. and left at around 9:55 a.m.

