Japanese Railway Firms Beefing Up Financial Services

Tokyo, May 3 (Jiji Press)--Japanese railway companies are reinforcing their financial operations, including internet banking services, as part of efforts to expand their revenue sources.

They are aiming to create synergies between their mainline railway services and new operations targeting communities where passengers live, prompted by changes in lifestyles brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, such as an increase in the number of people working from home.

Also by leveraging affiliated retail and other operations, railway companies are endeavoring to create "economic blocs" to lure customers.

Next Thursday, East Japan Railway Co., or JR East, will launch JRE Bank-brand online banking services, which allow customers to open accounts for deposits and withdrawals, and take on housing loans. Also, a cash card with debit functions will be issued to enable shopping.

Customers can collect "JRE points" through the use of the banking services. Special benefits, such as discount train tickets, will also be available.

