Some Japan Local Govts Introducing Selective 4-Day Workweek

Tokyo, April 30 (Jiji Press)--Some local governments in Japan are introducing or testing a selective four-day workweek to secure talent amid the diversification of lifestyles.

Under the scheme, workers can take a day off on weekdays by extending daily working hours. In most cases, it covers all employees, instead of being limited to those raising children or taking care of the elderly.

Ibaraki Prefecture adopted a selective four-day workweek in April for all employees, excluding teachers and those on shift work.

The prefecture expects the system to be used by those who need to transport family members to schools or hospitals, and those who engage in reskilling.

"We want to create a workplace that can serve as a model for new ways of working," Ibaraki Governor Kazuhiko Oigawa said.

