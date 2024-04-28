Voting Underway in 3 Lower House By-Elections in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 28 (Jiji Press)--Voting is underway in three House of Representatives by-elections in Japan on Sunday, with results expected in the night.

Polling stations opened at 7 a.m. in the Tokyo No. 15, Shimane No. 1 and Nagasaki No. 3 constituencies and will close at 8 p.m., except in some areas.

The Lower House by-elections are the first national elections to follow the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's "slush fund" scandal. The outcome is expected to affect Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's grip on power and his strategy for dissolving the Lower House for a snap election.

The LDP fielded its own candidate only in the Shimane constituency in western Japan, while choosing to "lose by default" in the Tokyo constituency and the Nagasaki constituency in southwestern Japan.

As of 10 a.m., voter turnout was 9.17 pct in Shimane No. 1 and 6.33 pct in Nagasaki No. 3.

