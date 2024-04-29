Opposition CDP Sweeps 3 Lower House By-Elections in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 29 (Jiji Press)--The main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan won all three by-elections for the House of Representatives on Sunday, dealing a serious blow to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

The by-elections are the first national elections held after the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's "slush fund" scandal came to light. The elections followed the death and resignations of then and former LDP lawmakers.

The LDP fielded its own candidate only in the Shimane No. 1 constituency, while refraining from doing so in the Tokyo No. 15 and Nagasaki No. 3 constituencies amid strong public criticism over the scandal.

Following the by-elections, the CDP and other opposition parties are expected to step up their offensive as the Diet is slated to focus on the issue of revising the political funds control law in the second half of its current ordinary session after the country's Golden Week holiday period in early May.

With Kishida's current term as LDP president due to expire in September, meanwhile, the prime minister is believed to be considering the option of dissolving the Lower House for a snap election at the end of the Diet session on June 23. However, moves to replace him may grow within the LDP.

