40 Pct of Voters Want Kishida to Step Down Soon: Exit Poll

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 28 (Jiji Press)--As many as 40 pct of voters in Sunday's House of Representatives by-elections in Japan want Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to step down "as soon as possible," an exit poll by Jiji Press showed.

In the poll, 23 pct of respondents said they want the prime minister to stay on "until the end of his current term as president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party at the end of September," and 8 pct pointed to "until the end of the current term of Lower House members in October next year."

Those who want Kishida to remain in office "as long as possible" accounted for 6 pct.

Even among respondents who support the LDP, about 60 pct said they want Kishida to step down as soon as possible or stay on until the end of his term as president of the LDP.

Meanwhile, 75 pct of respondents were critical of Kishida's response to the LDP's "slush fund" scandal, while 17 pct expressed support.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]