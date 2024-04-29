Japan Recognizes 4,108 People in 2024 Spring Honors

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 29 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government announced on Monday a list of 4,108 people recognized for this year's spring honors, including former Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, 79, who was given the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Sacred Treasure.

Naoto Otani, 71, former chief justice of the Supreme Court, was given the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Paulownia Flowers, while Hirofumi Hirano, 75, who served as chief cabinet secretary under the administration led by the former Democratic Party of Japan, and seven other people received the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun.

Kuroda, the longest-serving BOJ governor, led the central bank's unprecedented monetary easing to help Japan overcome deflation during his tenure of over 10 years, from March 2013 to April 2023. Kuroda worked for Japan's Finance Ministry, including as vice finance minister for international affairs, and served as president of the Asian Development Bank before becoming the top Japanese central banker. He now teaches at Japan's National Graduate Institute for Policy Studies (GRIPS).

Kuroda issued a statement thanking for being awarded the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Sacred Treasure. He said he thinks that the award was given for the achievements of the Finance Ministry, the ADB and the BOJ, for which he worked.

Besides Kuroda, former Prosecutor-General Katsuyuki Nishikawa, 70, and former Tohoku University President Akihisa Inoue, 76, received the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Sacred Treasure.

