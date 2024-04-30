Last Japanese Newspaper in Brazil Striving to Stay in Print

Newsfrom Japan

Sao Paulo, April 30 (Jiji Press)--Diario Brasil Nippou, the last remaining Japanese-language newspaper in Brazil, is struggling to keep its presses rolling.

The South American country is home to the largest Japanese society outside the East Asian nation, with some 2.7 million "Nikkei" immigrants and their descendants.

Behind the difficulties facing the paper is a decline in the number of subscribers partly reflecting the aging of immigrants from Japan.

The daily hopes to stay afloat by stressing the cultural role it plays. As part of the efforts, it has started soliciting "supporters" and will print a special edition to coincide with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's visit to Brazil in early May.

During World War II, Japanese-language newspapers were banned in Brazil, and many immigrants from Japan believed the propaganda broadcast by the Japanese government on shortwave radio. While publication of Japanese-language papers was resumed after the war, a conflict erupted between Japanese immigrants who believed Japan had won the war and those who knew it had lost.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]