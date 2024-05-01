Used Car Dealers Promoting Honest Sales after Bigmotor Scandal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 1 (Jiji Press)--Used car dealers in Japan are highlighting transparency in their vehicle sales, following a string of fraudulent business practices, including false auto insurance claims, discovered at Bigmotor Co.

Buddica Direct Co., an online used car dealer based in the western city of Takamatsu, was launched in late January by former Bigmotor executive Yusaku Nakano, with a motto "You can sell your car online because we won't rip you off."

The company's sales staff discuss car deals with customers online. Over 100 vehicles were sold in the two months from its establishment.

Nakano, who worked for Bigmotor until 2017, said that many used car dealers attract customers by offering low vehicle prices but then add extra option fees, including for insurance, to boost the total costs.

All Buddica Direct sales staff make their names and face photographs public on social media. The company also displays vehicle quality certificates signed by the employees in charge of selling the vehicles.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]