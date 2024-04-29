China Calls Ishigaki's Marine Survey Act of Provocation

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, April 29 (Jiji Press)--Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian on Monday slammed a marine survey conducted by a Japanese city around the Japanese-administered Senkaku Islands as an act of provocation.

Speaking at a press conference, the spokesman demanded the Japanese side stop all provocations and unilateral moves to escalate the situation. He said China has lodged serious representations to Japan through diplomatic channels over its infringements and provocations.

The city government of Ishigaki in Okinawa Prefecture, southernmost Japan, conducted its third marine survey around the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea from Thursday to Saturday. The group of uninhabited islands are claimed by China, where they are known as Diaoyu.

Lin said that the Diaoyu and nearby islands are part of China's inherent territory and that China will take necessary measures to decisively protect its territorial sovereignty.

