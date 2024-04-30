G-7 Agrees to Scrap Coal-Fired Thermal Power by 2035: Report

Newsfrom Japan

Turin, Italy, April 29 (Jiji Press)--Climate, energy and environment ministers of the Group of Seven major economies on Monday agreed in principle to abolish coal-fired power generation by 2030-2035, Andrew Bowie, Britain's minister for energy security and net zero, told Class CNBC of Italy in an interview.

The move, agreed on at the ministers' meeting in the northern Italian city of Turin, would be a major shift for Japan, which had said it will maintain a certain level of coal-fired power generation by improving power generation efficiency.

The three-day meeting of the G-7 environment ministers started on Sunday. The G-7 groups Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States plus the European Union.

At the 28th Conference of the Parties to the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change, or COP28, held in Dubai last year, participants agreed to accelerate efforts to shift away from fossil fuels possibly by 2030. The United States and European countries have been calling for the early abolition of coal-fired thermal power plants, which emit large amounts of greenhouse gases.

