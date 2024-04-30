Japan's Ono Pharma to Buy U.S. Startup Deciphera

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 30 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Ono Pharmaceutical Co. said Tuesday that it will buy U.S. startup Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. to strengthen its research and development capabilities in the field of oncology.

The Japanese company will acquire all outstanding shares of Deciphera for about 2.4 billion dollars and make it a wholly owned subsidiary.

The boards of directors of both companies have unanimously approved the acquisition. The two companies signed the deal on Monday, and the acquisition is expected to close around this summer.

Deciphera, founded in 2003, focuses on the research and development of cancer drugs and has sales networks in the United States and Europe.

