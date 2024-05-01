Japan Emperor Naruhito Marks 5 Yrs since Enthronement

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 1 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s Emperor Naruhito on Wednesday reached the fifth anniversary of his enthronement, which marked the start of the current Reiwa period.

The past five years were largely overshadowed by the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to restrictions on the activities of the Imperial Family.

The Emperor and other members of the family resumed visits to regional areas in autumn 2022, when the infection situation calmed down. They are increasingly normalizing their activities.

Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako have visited twice areas affected by the Noto Peninsula earthquake in central Japan on Jan. 1 this year.

The visits reflected his efforts to be close to citizens.

