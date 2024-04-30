Number of Vacant Homes in Japan Hits Record High of 9 M.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 30 (Jiji Press)--The number of vacant homes in Japan stood at nine million as of Oct. 1 last year, hitting a record high, an internal affairs ministry survey showed Tuesday.

The preliminary figure jumped by 510,000 from 2018, when the previous survey was taken.

Vacant homes accounted for 13.8 pct of the total number of homes in the country, also marking a record high.

The ministry's Statistics Bureau attributed the increase in vacant homes to a rise in the number of elderly people living alone.

